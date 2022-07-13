Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS). It is currently valued at $1.12. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.45, after setting-off with the price of $1.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.22.Recently in News on June 8, 2022, Sharps Technology Announces Letter to Shareholders. Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: “STSS” and “STSSW”), is an innovative medical device company offering patented, best-in-class, single use smart safety syringe products, published a letter to shareholders. from Robert Hayes, CEO and from Alan Blackman and Soren Christiansen on behalf of the board. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sharps Technology Inc. shares are logging -69.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $3.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1083207 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) recorded performance in the market was -46.92%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.48M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STSS is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sharps Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sharps Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.92%. The shares increased approximately by 5.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.90% in the period of the last 30 days.