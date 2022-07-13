Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.42M

At the end of the latest market close, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) was valued at $0.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4305 while reaching the peak value of $0.442 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.426. The stock current value is $0.29.Recently in News on July 12, 2022, Guardforce AI Enters into Warrant Exercise Transaction for $1.33 Million in Gross Proceeds. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today that it has entered into agreements with several accredited investors that are existing holders of its private warrants, wherein the investors agreed to exercise 5,581,918 outstanding warrants (the “Existing Warrants”) to purchase an aggregate of 5,581,918 ordinary shares for cash, at an exercise price reduced by the Company from $1.15 per share to $0.238 per share. In consideration for the immediate exercise of the Existing Warrants for cash, the Company will issue one-half (1/2) of an ordinary share (the “Share Consideration”) for each warrant exercise. As a result, the exercising holders will receive approximately 2,790,959 ordinary shares. These Existing Warrants were previously issued in a private placement, which closed in January 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -96.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $7.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5397273 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was -59.49%, having the revenues showcasing -63.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.28M, as it employees total of 1781 workers.

Specialists analysis on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7146, with a change in the price was noted -0.27. In a similar fashion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited posted a movement of -47.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,998,173 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.35%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.49%. The shares increased approximately by -4.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.54% during last recorded quarter.