Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

At the end of the latest market close, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) was valued at $0.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.281 while reaching the peak value of $0.3186 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2625. The stock current value is $0.31.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, AVCT Names New Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer To Focus On Cloud Collaboration Through The Kandy Platform. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) today announced several changes to its management team, including the addition of two new senior executives: Chief Product Officer Jay Patel and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Koeneman who will both report directly to AVCT’s Chief Executive Officer Darrell J. Mays. Kevin Keough transitioned from the role of President into the role of Chief Transformation Officer and is also reporting to Mr. Mays. You can read further details here

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2373 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) full year performance was -94.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares are logging -95.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $6.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1998795 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) recorded performance in the market was -87.26%, having the revenues showcasing -66.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.40M, as it employees total of 356 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6330, with a change in the price was noted -0.85. In a similar fashion, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -73.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,835,409 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

Raw Stochastic average of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.11%.

Considering, the past performance of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.77%, alongside a downfall of -94.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.77% during last recorded quarter.