China Online Education Group (COE): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Online Education Group (COE), which is $1.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.64 after opening rate of $1.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.16 before closing at $1.21.Recently in News on June 24, 2022, China Online Education Group Announces First Quarter 2022 Results. China Online Education Group (“51Talk” or the “Company”) (NYSE:COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

China Online Education Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2500 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.7600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/31/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

China Online Education Group (COE) full year performance was -77.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Online Education Group shares are logging -79.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $7.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 603580 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Online Education Group (COE) recorded performance in the market was 32.84%, having the revenues showcasing -3.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.33M, as it employees total of 616 workers.

Analysts verdict on China Online Education Group (COE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3599, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, China Online Education Group posted a movement of -10.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 133,996 in trading volumes.

China Online Education Group (COE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China Online Education Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China Online Education Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.13%, alongside a downfall of -77.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 16.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.17% during last recorded quarter.