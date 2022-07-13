Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO), which is $0.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.559 after opening rate of $0.5356 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4911 before closing at $0.49.Recently in News on July 12, 2022, Altamira Therapeutic’s RNA Delivery Platform Shown to be an Effective Treatment for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm as Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal. Study results appeared in “Biomaterials Advances”, a highly respected peer-reviewed journal, showcasing growing medical recognition of Company’s patented RNA delivery platform for extrahepatic targets. You can read further details here

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1500 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.4510 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) full year performance was -83.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares are logging -86.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $3.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 715440 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) recorded performance in the market was -70.25%, having the revenues showcasing -49.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.34M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

The Analysts eye on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8347, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. posted a movement of -55.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 961,902 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYTO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Raw Stochastic average of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.14%, alongside a downfall of -83.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.53% during last recorded quarter.