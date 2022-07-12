The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). It is currently valued at $0.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.215, after setting-off with the price of $0.215. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.1956 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.21.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, DBGI Moves to the Final Stage of Closing the Sundry Acquisition with a Modified Agreement. The modified agreement requires less cash and equity, and the Company has received several options for financing. You can read further details here

Digital Brands Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7500 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.1600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) full year performance was -95.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -96.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $6.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4503758 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was -90.87%, having the revenues showcasing -83.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.59M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

The Analysts eye on Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7761, with a change in the price was noted -1.04. In a similar fashion, Digital Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of -83.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,398,179 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Digital Brands Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -91.99%, alongside a downfall of -95.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.34% during last recorded quarter.