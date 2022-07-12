Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 49.54%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) was valued at $0.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.27 while reaching the peak value of $1.3094 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.09. The stock current value is $1.20.Recently in News on July 11, 2022, Glory Star Enters into a Definitive Agreement for Going-Private Transaction. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, (“Glory Star” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GSMG), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Cheers Inc., an exempted company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands (“Parent”), and GSMG Ltd., an exempted company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”). Subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the merger (the “Effective Time”), Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”). You can read further details here

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3300 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.5667 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) full year performance was -46.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -62.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $3.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1673935 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) recorded performance in the market was 1.69%, having the revenues showcasing 23.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.00M, as it employees total of 162 workers.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8827, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of +12.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 200,687 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSMG is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.35%, alongside a downfall of -46.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.46% during last recorded quarter.