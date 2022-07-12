Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP)

At the end of the latest market close, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) was valued at $0.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5315 while reaching the peak value of $0.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4518. The stock current value is $0.47.Recently in News on July 7, 2022, Kiromic BioPharma Achieves Milestone with Timely Completion of Expanded cGMP Manufacturing Facility to Support Cell Therapy Oncology Pipeline. Construction Completion is One of the Pre-requisites to Beginning the Deltacel™ Clinical Trial Activation Later This Year and Addresses a Key Clinical Hold Citation. You can read further details here

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8600 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) full year performance was -89.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -89.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $4.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 548130 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) recorded performance in the market was -69.12%, having the revenues showcasing -43.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.17M, as it employees total of 59 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5982, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of -39.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 999,543 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRBP is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kiromic BioPharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.21%, alongside a downfall of -89.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.17% during last recorded quarter.