Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) is priced at $0.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.05 and reached a high price of $1.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.10. The stock touched a low price of $0.8128.Recently in News on July 10, 2022, Positive Initial Clinical Data from the B-LIEVE Dose-Confirmation Trial for FLT180a in Hemophilia B Presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis Congress. FLT180a generated protective FIX levels with no bleeding or need for FIX replacement. You can read further details here

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6300 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.6500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) full year performance was -88.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc shares are logging -94.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $15.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 533655 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) recorded performance in the market was -54.55%, having the revenues showcasing -15.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.04M, as it employees total of 235 workers.

Analysts verdict on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9367, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc posted a movement of -25.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 157,903 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRLN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.55%, alongside a downfall of -88.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.89% during last recorded quarter.