Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP)

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) is priced at $0.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.69 and reached a high price of $0.748, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.73. The stock touched a low price of $0.6821.Recently in News on July 8, 2022, Alpine 4’s Subsidiary, ElecJet, Will Build a Solid-State Battery Prototype Production Line in San Jose, CA. Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces its subsidiaries, ElecJet and Quality Circuit Assembly, will build a Solid-State Battery prototype production line at Quality Circuit Assembly’s (QCA) new manufacturing facility in San Jose, California. This new line located at QCA will develop new generations of the AX Class of batteries and provide small volume production runs under QCA’s current AS9100D Aerospace and ITAR Military certifications. In addition, the company plans on investing $2 million into new equipment and employee training on this new production line with the goal of having this line operational by the end of Q1 2023, shortly after QCA’s move to their new facility. You can read further details here

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2600 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.5717 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) full year performance was -77.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares are logging -87.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $5.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1575340 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) recorded performance in the market was -64.06%, having the revenues showcasing -34.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 118.50M, as it employees total of 480 workers.

Analysts verdict on Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0137, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -53.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,045,726 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALPP is recording 0.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.62%, alongside a downfall of -77.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.91% during last recorded quarter.