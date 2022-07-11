Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) was valued at $0.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.657 while reaching the peak value of $0.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6501. The stock current value is $0.72.Recently in News on July 6, 2022, Flora Growth Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Appointment of Brandon Konigsberg to Board of Directors. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on July 5, 2022, the Company’s shareholders voted in favor of all of the proposals submitted for their approval. The four proposals that were approved included (i) the election of seven members to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), (ii) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company’s auditors, (iii) the approval of the Company’s 2022 Incentive Compensation Plan and (iv) the approval of new bylaw 1-A. For the complete voting results with respect to each of the proposals set forth above, reference is made to the Company’s Report on Form 6-K, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on July 6, 2022. You can read further details here

Flora Growth Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3800 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) full year performance was -79.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flora Growth Corp. shares are logging -96.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $21.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 824919 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) recorded performance in the market was -59.55%, having the revenues showcasing -60.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.80M, as it employees total of 162 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Flora Growth Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4102, with a change in the price was noted -1.02. In a similar fashion, Flora Growth Corp. posted a movement of -58.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 839,478 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLGC is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

Raw Stochastic average of Flora Growth Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Flora Growth Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.22%, alongside a downfall of -79.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.66% during last recorded quarter.