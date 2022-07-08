Why is Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) down -36.58% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). It is currently valued at $16.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.06, after setting-off with the price of $15.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.00.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Webcast Replay Availability. As previously announced, Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), participated in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City at 9:40 am Eastern Time on Monday, June 6, 2022. During the Company’s presentation, access to the webcast of the presentation was not available due to technical difficulties beyond the control of the Company. A recording of the presentation and the presentation slides are now available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.lesliespool.com within the “Events” section. You can read further details here

Leslie’s Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.40 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $13.74 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) full year performance was -36.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leslie’s Inc. shares are logging -40.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.74 and $27.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 546183 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) recorded performance in the market was -32.38%, having the revenues showcasing -21.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.94B, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Leslie’s Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.09, with a change in the price was noted -4.52. In a similar fashion, Leslie’s Inc. posted a movement of -21.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,907,375 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Raw Stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Leslie’s Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.12%, alongside a downfall of -36.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.80% during last recorded quarter.