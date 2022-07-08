Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is priced at $0.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.278 and reached a high price of $0.285, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.28. The stock touched a low price of $0.255.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, Tantech Subsidiary Announces New 6 Vehicle Order. – New 11 Passenger Midibus Order will Ship to Nigeria -. You can read further details here

Tantech Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2021 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) full year performance was -97.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tantech Holdings Ltd shares are logging -98.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $15.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1086654 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) recorded performance in the market was -94.13%, having the revenues showcasing -59.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.28M, as it employees total of 72 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7765, with a change in the price was noted -2.65. In a similar fashion, Tantech Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -90.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,698,862 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tantech Holdings Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -94.11%, alongside a downfall of -97.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.43% during last recorded quarter.