Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), which is $19.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.04 after opening rate of $20.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.65 before closing at $20.37.Recently in News on June 16, 2022, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Syndax,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that in connection with the hiring, announced on June 13, 2022, of Keith A. Goldan as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Goldan received an inducement award to purchase up to 230,000 shares of common stock. The stock option has an exercise price per share of $15.60, the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 13, 2022 and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to Mr. Goldan’s continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates. Syndax’s Board of Directors approved the award as inducement material to Mr. Goldan’s employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.27 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $13.27 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/22.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) full year performance was 21.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -12.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.27 and $22.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 665627 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) recorded performance in the market was -9.68%, having the revenues showcasing 1.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B, as it employees total of 59 workers.

Specialists analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.75, with a change in the price was noted +4.59. In a similar fashion, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +30.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 585,343 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNDX is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Raw Stochastic average of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.63%, alongside a boost of 21.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.49% during last recorded quarter.