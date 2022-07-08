Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is priced at $2.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.94 and reached a high price of $2.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.08. The stock touched a low price of $1.94.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, Bright Health Group Expands Executive Team as It Drives Performance in Scaled Businesses. Michael Carson and Jeffrey Cook to Join as Leaders of Bright HealthCare and NeueHealth. You can read further details here

Bright Health Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.06 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.47 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) full year performance was -87.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Health Group Inc. shares are logging -87.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.47 and $16.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 596968 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) recorded performance in the market was -39.53%, having the revenues showcasing 10.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B, as it employees total of 3203 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bright Health Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.06, with a change in the price was noted -1.74. In a similar fashion, Bright Health Group Inc. posted a movement of -45.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,942,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BHG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Health Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bright Health Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.57%, alongside a downfall of -87.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.05% during last recorded quarter.