Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -5.09%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), which is $20.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.91 after opening rate of $20.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.685 before closing at $21.15.Recently in News on July 4, 2022, Philips completes cancellation of 8.8 million shares. July 4, 2022Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 8,758,455 of its shares. The cancelled shares were acquired as part of the EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program for capital reduction purposes that was announced on July 26, 2021.Philips’ current issued share capital amounts to EUR 177,863,016.40 representing 889,315,082 common shares. As communicated earlier, Philips intends to have 19,571,218 shares delivered through the early settlement of forward contracts (entered into as part of the same share repurchase program) and to cancel those as well, which would result in 869,743,864 issued common shares at year-end 2022 (2021: 883,898,969).More information is available here. For further information, please contact:Ben ZwirsPhilips Global Press OfficeTel.: +31 6 15213446E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.comDerya GuzelPhilips Investor RelationsTel.: +31 20 59 77055E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.comAbout Royal PhilipsRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 79,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.Forward-looking statementsThis release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You can read further details here

Koninklijke Philips N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.77 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $20.20 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) full year performance was -56.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares are logging -57.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.20 and $48.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1532047 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) recorded performance in the market was -43.39%, having the revenues showcasing -31.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.93B, as it employees total of 78548 workers.

Specialists analysis on Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Koninklijke Philips N.V. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.58, with a change in the price was noted -13.09. In a similar fashion, Koninklijke Philips N.V. posted a movement of -38.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,000,943 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHG is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Trends and Technical analysis: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Raw Stochastic average of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.73%, alongside a downfall of -56.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.81% during last recorded quarter.