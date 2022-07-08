Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), which is $0.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.349 after opening rate of $0.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.3211 before closing at $0.34.Recently in News on June 23, 2022, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) Announces Receipt of Extension to Meet the Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), announces that on June 22, 2022, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until December 19, 2022, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum $1 bid price per share requirement. You can read further details here

Check-Cap Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7000 on 02/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.2900 for the same time period, recorded on 06/09/22.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) full year performance was -71.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Check-Cap Ltd. shares are logging -75.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $1.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 885371 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) recorded performance in the market was -51.46%, having the revenues showcasing -17.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.67M, as it employees total of 81 workers.

Analysts verdict on Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3908, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Check-Cap Ltd. posted a movement of -48.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 834,515 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHEK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Check-Cap Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Check-Cap Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.68%, alongside a downfall of -71.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 4.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.09% during last recorded quarter.