Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB): Ready for an explosive trading day

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) is priced at $17.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.40 and reached a high price of $18.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.17. The stock touched a low price of $16.15.Recently in News on May 31, 2022, Y-mAbs Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for OMBLASTYS® (omburtamab) for the Treatment of Neuroblastoma for Priority Review. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for OMBLASTYS® (omburtamab) for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma has been accepted for priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The FDA set an action date of November 30, 2022, under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”). The Agency also indicated in the BLA filing communication letter that it is planning to hold an advisory committee meeting in October 2022 to discuss the application. You can read further details here

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.34 on 07/06/22, with the lowest value was $6.50 for the same time period, recorded on 02/10/22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) full year performance was -45.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -55.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 175.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.50 and $39.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 591400 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) recorded performance in the market was 10.36%, having the revenues showcasing 31.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 771.42M, as it employees total of 148 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.08, with a change in the price was noted +10.86. In a similar fashion, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +154.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 633,823 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YMAB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Raw Stochastic average of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.70%, alongside a downfall of -45.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.35% during last recorded quarter.