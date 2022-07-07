Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU), which is $1.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.53 after opening rate of $1.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.37 before closing at $1.39.Recently in News on July 6, 2022, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. to Partner with Camosun College. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (Nasdaq: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe, today announced that on June 23, 2022, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Farvision Education Group Inc., entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Camosun College, a public college located in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Camosun College is accredited by the Province of British Columbia to deliver various education programs to international students who wish to obtain a two-year associates diploma, a four-year university degree, or a post-graduate diploma and who may eventually wish to transfer to another post-secondary institution in British Columbia to pursue a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -94.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $28.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1097287 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) recorded performance in the market was -94.08%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.50M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

The Analysts eye on Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEDU is recording 4.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.67.

Technical rundown of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.08%. The shares increased approximately by -32.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.45% in the period of the last 30 days.