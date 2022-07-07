The countdown is on: CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is priced at $3.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.87 and reached a high price of $3.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.94. The stock touched a low price of $3.83.Recently in News on July 6, 2022, CEMEX Supports Initiative to Clean Mexican Beaches. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced today that its subsidiary Pro Ambiente participated in the cleanup of La Ventanilla Beach, as part of “United for the Mexican Beaches,” a broad initiative that targets reducing pollution on Mexico’s coasts. The initiative also aims to ensure waste recycling and avoid generating emissions through the circular economy in this important ecotourism destination in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. You can read further details here

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.93 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $3.22 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) full year performance was -52.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging -55.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.22 and $8.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3937846 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) recorded performance in the market was -42.77%, having the revenues showcasing -26.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.94B, as it employees total of 46876 workers.

The Analysts eye on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.59, with a change in the price was noted -2.20. In a similar fashion, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of -36.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,561,060 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CX is recording 0.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.85.

Technical rundown of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

Raw Stochastic average of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.58%.

Considering, the past performance of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.92%, alongside a downfall of -52.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.38% during last recorded quarter.