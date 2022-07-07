Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY). It is currently valued at $9.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.96, after setting-off with the price of $9.73. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.44.Recently in News on June 28, 2022, Polestar rings Nasdaq bell to celebrate public listing. Polestar, the Swedish electric car brand, has rung the famous bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York City to celebrate its public listing. Polestar began trading officially under the ticker “PSNY” on 24 June 2022. You can read further details here

Polestar Automotive Holding UK had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) full year performance was -3.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are logging -40.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.53 and $16.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1372257 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) recorded performance in the market was -19.32%, having the revenues showcasing -26.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.07B.

Analysts verdict on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Polestar Automotive Holding UK a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PSNY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Polestar Automotive Holding UK, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.27%, alongside a downfall of -3.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -12.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.37% during last recorded quarter.