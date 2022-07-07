JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), which is $74.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $70.75 after opening rate of $69.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $65.27 before closing at $65.55.Recently in News on July 6, 2022, JinkoSolar Announces up to US$200 Million Share Repurchase Program. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its board of directors (“Board”) has approved a share repurchase program, which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to US$200 million of its ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares (“ADSs”) during an 18-month period. You can read further details here

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.89 on 07/07/22, with the lowest value was $35.41 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) full year performance was 20.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging 4.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.41 and $70.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2325108 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) recorded performance in the market was 42.62%, having the revenues showcasing 27.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.34B, as it employees total of 31030 workers.

Analysts verdict on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.83, with a change in the price was noted +30.75. In a similar fashion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +71.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,323,610 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JKS is recording 3.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.36%, alongside a boost of 20.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.08% during last recorded quarter.