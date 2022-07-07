Inhibrx Inc. (INBX): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX), which is $15.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.88 after opening rate of $13.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.12 before closing at $13.78.Recently in News on June 30, 2022, Inhibrx Announces Completion of Phase 1 Combination Dose Escalation for INBRX-105, a Novel Targeted 4-1BB Agonist, and Draws an Additional $60 Million from Oxford Finance. Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and a robust preclinical pipeline, today announced the completion of Phase 1 dose escalation of INBRX-105, a novel targeted 4-1BB agonist, in combination with Keytruda®. It also reported the funding of an additional $60 million from its Loan and Security Agreement, as amended (the “Loan Agreement”), with Oxford Finance, LLC (“Oxford”), to bring its cash balance to approximately $176 million as of June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Inhibrx Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.32 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $7.67 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) full year performance was -46.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inhibrx Inc. shares are logging -67.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.67 and $47.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1188255 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) recorded performance in the market was -64.28%, having the revenues showcasing -38.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 596.86M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

The Analysts eye on Inhibrx Inc. (INBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inhibrx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.32, with a change in the price was noted -10.81. In a similar fashion, Inhibrx Inc. posted a movement of -40.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 389,922 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INBX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.98.

Technical rundown of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Inhibrx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Inhibrx Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.87%, alongside a downfall of -46.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by 35.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.24% during last recorded quarter.