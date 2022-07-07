Gear up for the change! CION Investment Corporation (CION) has hit the volume of 997791

For the readers interested in the stock health of CION Investment Corporation (CION). It is currently valued at $8.09. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.79.Recently in News on June 27, 2022, CION Investment Corporation Announces Expansion of Its Share Repurchase Policy by 20% to up to $60 Million. CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) (“CION” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors, including the independent directors, has increased the amount of shares of common stock that may be repurchased under its existing Share Repurchase Policy (the “Policy”) by $10 million, or 20%, to up to an aggregate of $60 million. Additionally, CION will enter into a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act (the “10b5-1 Repurchase Plan”) to facilitate repurchases under the Policy during its first available trading window after the final one-third of CION’s common stock becomes available for trading on the NYSE on July 5, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CION Investment Corporation shares are logging -46.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.85 and $15.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 997791 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CION Investment Corporation (CION) recorded performance in the market was -38.10%, having the revenues showcasing -42.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 454.01M.

The Analysts eye on CION Investment Corporation (CION)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.55, with a change in the price was noted -4.49. In a similar fashion, CION Investment Corporation posted a movement of -35.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 171,052 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CION is recording 0.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.94.

Technical rundown of CION Investment Corporation (CION)

Raw Stochastic average of CION Investment Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.81%.

Considering, the past performance of CION Investment Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.10%. The shares increased approximately by -7.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.66% during last recorded quarter.