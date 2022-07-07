Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), which is $75.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $71.4615 after opening rate of $70.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $65.1801 before closing at $67.00.Recently in News on July 6, 2022, Daqo New Energy’s Subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo successfully completes its private offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that the Company’s major operational subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy (“Xinjiang Daqo”), had successfully completed its private offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

Daqo New Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.75 on 07/07/22, with the lowest value was $32.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) full year performance was 0.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares are logging -16.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.20 and $90.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2245389 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) recorded performance in the market was 66.17%, having the revenues showcasing 44.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.04B, as it employees total of 2399 workers.

Specialists analysis on Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.55, with a change in the price was noted +34.89. In a similar fashion, Daqo New Energy Corp. posted a movement of +85.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,552,608 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.64%, alongside a boost of 0.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.71% during last recorded quarter.