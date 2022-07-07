Canaan Inc. (CAN): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Canaan Inc. (CAN). It is currently valued at $3.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.4211, after setting-off with the price of $3.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.37.Recently in News on June 23, 2022, Canaan Inc. Announces The Repurchase of Over 4.72 Million Outstanding Warrants for Approximately US$6.61 Million. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with certain warrant holders (the “Warrant Holders”) to repurchase over 4.72 million outstanding warrants (“Warrants”) of the Company for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$6.61 million. The Warrants were issued by the Company in May 2021 pursuant to (i) certain Securities Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) between the Company and the purchasers party thereto, dated April 29, 2021, and (ii) certain placement agent agreement between the Company and the placement agents thereto, dated April 29, 2021. You can read further details here

Canaan Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.90 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $2.56 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) full year performance was -55.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canaan Inc. shares are logging -67.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.56 and $11.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1313700 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canaan Inc. (CAN) recorded performance in the market was -34.56%, having the revenues showcasing -47.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 628.10M, as it employees total of 346 workers.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Canaan Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.26, with a change in the price was noted -1.56. In a similar fashion, Canaan Inc. posted a movement of -30.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,739,807 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Canaan Inc. (CAN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Canaan Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.81%, alongside a downfall of -55.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.75% during last recorded quarter.