AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is on the roll with an average volume of 9.29M in the recent 3 months

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is priced at $13.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.51 and reached a high price of $14.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.55. The stock touched a low price of $12.51.Recently in News on June 29, 2022, AeroClean Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of $15.0 Million Private Placement. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AERC), announced today the closing of its previously-announced $15.0 million private placement with a single institutional investor. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares are logging -88.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 690.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.76 and $117.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5057238 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) recorded performance in the market was 32.86%, having the revenues showcasing 258.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 205.45M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.49, with a change in the price was noted +8.58. In a similar fashion, AeroClean Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +160.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,796,547 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AERC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Raw Stochastic average of AeroClean Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AeroClean Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.86%. The shares increased approximately by -3.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 486.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 258.51% during last recorded quarter.