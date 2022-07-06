This is to seal it as Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) shares are up 124.18% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) was valued at $7.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.89 while reaching the peak value of $11.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.89. The stock current value is $10.50.Recently in News on July 5, 2022, Alpha Tau Hosting Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Alpha DaRT Clinical Trials. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: DRTS) (“Alpha Tau” or the “Company”), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT™, announced today that it will host a hybrid in-person/virtual key opinion leader (KOL) meeting at Convene (North Hub Room), located at 530 5th Ave. New York, NY on Monday, July 18, 2022 beginning at 10:30 am Eastern Time. For those attending in-person, breakfast will begin at 10:30 am Eastern Time. For those attending virtually, the presentations and webcast will begin at 11:00 am Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) full year performance was 8.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. shares are logging -49.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.68 and $20.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 777741 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) recorded performance in the market was 6.92%, having the revenues showcasing -0.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 836.95M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Analysts verdict on Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRTS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.92%, alongside a boost of 8.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -11.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.38% during last recorded quarter.