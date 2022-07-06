SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Lucky investors are lined up for success

For the readers interested in the stock health of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). It is currently valued at $3.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.10, after setting-off with the price of $2.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.59.Recently in News on June 28, 2022, DMI and SoundHound Partner to Bring Conversational Intelligence and Connected Vehicle Solutions to The Automotive Industry. DMI, a global digital transformation services company, and SoundHound,a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today formally announced at Reuters Events Automotive Europe 2022 their partnership for developing superior driver experiences through the integration of SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform with DMI’s Edge-to-Cloud solutions. DMI’s collaboration with SoundHound will provide clients with an out-of-the-box solution to bring voice recognition and conversational AI into the vehicle. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -83.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.40 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 620222 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was -59.07%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 623.12M.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the SoundHound AI Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOUN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SoundHound AI Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.07%. The shares increased approximately by 4.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -61.38% in the period of the last 30 days.