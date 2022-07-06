Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) was valued at $0.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.475 while reaching the peak value of $0.509 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.461. The stock current value is $0.57.Recently in News on July 6, 2022, Safe-T Group Ltd. Expects Record First Half 2022 Revenue of More Than $8.6 Million, Representing Growth of ~175% Over the First Six Months Results of 2021. Operating Results Expected to Continue to Improve in Second Quarter of 2022 and Beyond. You can read further details here

Safe-T Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3100 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.4400 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) full year performance was -65.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd. shares are logging -64.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2285421 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) recorded performance in the market was -32.18%, having the revenues showcasing -38.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.42M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6914, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd. posted a movement of -25.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 566,997 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET)

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Safe-T Group Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.18%, alongside a downfall of -65.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.92% during last recorded quarter.