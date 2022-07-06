Recent Change of 13.43% in the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is priced at $1.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.32 and reached a high price of $1.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.34. The stock touched a low price of $1.29.Recently in News on June 29, 2022, Bionano Genomics Announces Issuance of a U.S. Patent for Analysis of Small Nucleic Acid Fragments in Nanochannel Arrays. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent No.11,359,244 on June 14, 2022. The patent, titled “CHARACTERIZATION OF MOLECULES IN NANOFLUIDICS” claims methods for the analysis of small nucleic acid fragments in nanochannel arrays, which Bionano has traditionally used to analyze ultra-high molecular weight (UHMW) DNA for the identification of structural variants (SVs) as part of its Saphyr® system. The methods claim the use of certain nanochannel arrays to detect and quantitate genetic abnormalities, including a DNA translocation, amplification, transversion, inversion, aneuploidy, polyploidy, monosomy, trisomy, trisomy 21, trisomy 13, trisomy 14, trisomy 15, trisomy 16, trisomy 18, trisomy 22, triploidy, tetraploidy, and sex chromosome aneuploidy. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2700 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.1600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was -77.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -78.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.16 and $6.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7997667 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was -49.16%, having the revenues showcasing -43.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 453.51M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8621, with a change in the price was noted -0.71. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of -31.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,945,292 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.16%, alongside a downfall of -77.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.07% during last recorded quarter.