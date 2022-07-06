Here is why SCWorx Corp. (WORX) recent weekly performance of -13.89% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of SCWorx Corp. (WORX). It is currently valued at $0.84. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.657, after setting-off with the price of $0.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.611 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.62.Recently in News on July 5, 2022, SCWorx Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Institutional Investor. SCWorx Corp., a Delaware corporation, announced that it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with an institutional investor (the “Institutional Investor” or “Investor”). Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Purchase Agreement, SCWorx will have the right, but not the obligation, to issue and sell to the Investor up to $5 million of SCWorx common stock from time-to-time over the approximately 24-month term of the Purchase Agreement. You can read further details here

SCWorx Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.6110 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) full year performance was -62.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SCWorx Corp. shares are logging -83.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $5.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25684539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SCWorx Corp. (WORX) recorded performance in the market was -51.94%, having the revenues showcasing -42.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.29M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

The Analysts eye on SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SCWorx Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8711, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, SCWorx Corp. posted a movement of -23.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 452,784 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WORX is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical rundown of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Raw Stochastic average of SCWorx Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.92%.

Considering, the past performance of SCWorx Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.94%, alongside a downfall of -62.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.59% during last recorded quarter.