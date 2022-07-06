Here is why Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) recent weekly performance of -46.04% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV), which is $3.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.67 after opening rate of $4.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.4787 before closing at $4.65.Recently in News on June 10, 2022, Phoenix Motor Inc. Announces Closing of $15,750,000 Initial Public Offering. Phoenix Motor Inc. (“Phoenix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PEV), a California based company that designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,100,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.50 per share (the “Common Stock”), for aggregate gross proceeds of $15.75 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Offering closed on June 10, 2022 and the Common Stock began trading on June 8, 2022 on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “PEV.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phoenix Motor Inc. shares are logging -57.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.90 and $8.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 862978 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) recorded performance in the market was -11.08%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 72.13M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

Specialists analysis on Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PEV is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.08%.