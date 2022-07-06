Here is what you need to look for: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is priced at $79.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $78.02 and reached a high price of $79.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $79.26. The stock touched a low price of $77.3604.Recently in News on June 29, 2022, Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.49 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on August 26, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 12, 2022. You can read further details here

Starbucks Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $117.80 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $68.39 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) full year performance was -30.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbucks Corporation shares are logging -37.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $68.39 and $126.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8066357 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recorded performance in the market was -32.02%, having the revenues showcasing -13.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.90B, as it employees total of 383000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 81.49, with a change in the price was noted -15.40. In a similar fashion, Starbucks Corporation posted a movement of -16.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,377,044 in trading volumes.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Starbucks Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Starbucks Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.02%, alongside a downfall of -30.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.08% during last recorded quarter.