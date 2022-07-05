Uxin Limited (UXIN): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Uxin Limited (UXIN). It is currently valued at $0.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.4745, after setting-off with the price of $0.4211. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.4211 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.45.Recently in News on June 30, 2022, Uxin Announces Entry into Definitive Agreements for Financing Transaction of US$100 Million in Replacement of the Previously Announced Binding Term Sheet. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in China, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with an affiliate of an existing shareholder, Nio Capital, for the subscription of 714,285,714 senior convertible preferred shares of the Company for an aggregate amount of US$100 million, which will be paid in multiple installments. The completion of the transaction is subject to certain customary conditions. Following the closing of the transaction, the issuance of 714,285,714 senior convertible preferred shares will represent approximately 20% of the Company’s total issued ordinary shares on an as-converted and fully diluted basis, considering the anti-dilution adjustment to the previously issued preferred shares of the Company. The binding term sheet previously announced on May 16, 2022 has been replaced with the definitive agreements. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.3628 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -88.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -87.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3795472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was -71.52%, having the revenues showcasing -55.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.40M, as it employees total of 693 workers.

Specialists analysis on Uxin Limited (UXIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7696, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of -56.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,850,824 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.09%, alongside a downfall of -88.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.88% during last recorded quarter.