Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) was valued at $1.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.00 while reaching the peak value of $1.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9528. The stock current value is $1.30.Recently in News on June 9, 2022, Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Tuniu Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4500 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.4555 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) full year performance was -43.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuniu Corporation shares are logging -46.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 185.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $2.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13232397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) recorded performance in the market was 34.02%, having the revenues showcasing 45.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 129.90M, as it employees total of 1916 workers.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tuniu Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7839, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, Tuniu Corporation posted a movement of +11.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,429,250 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOUR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tuniu Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.31%, alongside a downfall of -43.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 152.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 125.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.74% during last recorded quarter.