The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is priced at $19.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.80 and reached a high price of $20.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.90. The stock touched a low price of $17.66.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, Day One Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced the closing on June 17, 2022 of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 11,500,000 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,500,000 additional shares, at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. All shares of common stock were offered by Day One. The gross proceeds to Day One from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $172.5 million. You can read further details here

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.02 on 07/01/22, with the lowest value was $5.44 for the same time period, recorded on 05/27/22.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) full year performance was -13.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -30.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 266.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.44 and $28.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 967065 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) recorded performance in the market was 18.40%, having the revenues showcasing 101.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.08, with a change in the price was noted +5.74. In a similar fashion, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +40.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,087,418 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DAWN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Raw Stochastic average of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.96%, alongside a downfall of -13.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 204.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 101.11% during last recorded quarter.