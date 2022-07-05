Reason’s why JD.com Inc. (JD) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $84.82

JD.com Inc. (JD) is priced at $62.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $63.91 and reached a high price of $66.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $65.95. The stock touched a low price of $63.68.Recently in News on June 29, 2022, JD.com Announced Renewed Strategic Cooperation with Tencent. JD.com, Inc. (the “Company” or “JD.com”) (Nasdaq: JD; HKEx: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it renewed the strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent for a period of three years. Tencent will continue to offer the Company prominent Level I and Level II access points on its Weixin platform to provide traffic support, and the two parties also intend to continue to cooperate in a number of areas including communications, technology services, marketing and advertising, and membership services, among others. The value of such cooperation is expected to be paid or spent in cash and in the form of the Company’s shares combined over the next three years. As a part of the total consideration, the Company will issue to Tencent a certain number of its Class A ordinary shares for a consideration of up to US$220 million by reference to prevailing market prices at certain pre-determined dates during the three-year period. The two parties will leverage this mutually beneficial partnership to provide better and more convenient shopping experience for users. You can read further details here

JD.com Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $81.24 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $41.56 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

JD.com Inc. (JD) full year performance was -12.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JD.com Inc. shares are logging -30.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.54 and $90.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4583089 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JD.com Inc. (JD) recorded performance in the market was -3.51%, having the revenues showcasing 16.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.79B, as it employees total of 385357 workers.

Analysts verdict on JD.com Inc. (JD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.56, with a change in the price was noted -12.14. In a similar fashion, JD.com Inc. posted a movement of -16.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,535,093 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JD is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of JD.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JD.com Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.96%, alongside a downfall of -12.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.84% during last recorded quarter.