Here is why Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.85%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK), which is $1.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.18 after opening rate of $1.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.10 before closing at $1.18.Recently in News on July 5, 2022, Maris-Tech’s Technology to be Deployed at Beresheet 2 Lunar Mission- Israeli Spacecraft. Maris- Tech received a purchase order from SpaceIL for the development of a video recording, streaming and image processing solution. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maris-Tech Ltd. shares are logging -55.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $3.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 54219699 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) recorded performance in the market was -62.54%, having the revenues showcasing -33.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.09M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4607, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Maris-Tech Ltd. posted a movement of -20.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,092,584 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

Raw Stochastic average of Maris-Tech Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Maris-Tech Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.54%. The shares increased approximately by -13.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.71% during last recorded quarter.