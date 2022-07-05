Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE). It is currently valued at $1.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.19, after setting-off with the price of $1.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.07 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.15.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Termination of the Previously Announced Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the termination, effective immediately, of its previously announced offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (such offers, the “Exchange Offers”) (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (“GTEIH”) on February 15, 2018 (CUSIP: 38502HAA3 / G4066TAA0; ISIN: US38502HAA32 / USG4066TAA00) (the “2025 Notes”), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (CUSIP: 38502JAA9 / U37016AA7; ISIN: US38502JAA97 / USU37016AA70) (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes, the “Existing Notes”) for newly issued 8.750% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 (the “New Notes”), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 24, 2022 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Solicitations of Consents (as defined below) (as amended or supplemented prior to the date hereof, the “Exchange Offer Memorandum”). The Company and GTEIH are also terminating, effectively immediately, (i) the solicitation (the “2025 Solicitation”) by GTEIH of consents (the “2025 Consents”) from Eligible Holders of 2025 Notes to effect certain proposed amendments (the “2025 Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture dated as of February 15, 2018, under which the 2025 Notes were issued (the “2025 Existing Indenture”), and (ii) the solicitation (the “2027 Solicitation” and, together with the 2025 Solicitation, the “Solicitations”) by the Company of consents (the “2027 Consents” and, together with the 2025 Consents, the “Consents”) from Eligible Holders of 2027 Notes to effect certain proposed amendments (the “2027 Proposed Amendments” and, together with the 2025 Proposed Amendments, the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture dated as of May 23, 2019, under which the 2027 Notes were issued (the “2027 Existing Indenture” and, together with the 2025 Existing Indenture, the “Existing Indentures”). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum. You can read further details here

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1499 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.7570 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) full year performance was 47.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares are logging -50.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $2.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3458486 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) recorded performance in the market was 51.10%, having the revenues showcasing -26.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 545.40M, as it employees total of 319 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5369, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted a movement of -0.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,703,182 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTE is recording 1.98 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.85.

Technical breakdown of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.65%, alongside a boost of 47.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.75% during last recorded quarter.