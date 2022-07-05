Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) was valued at $0.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4411 while reaching the peak value of $0.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.362. The stock current value is $0.38.Recently in News on June 13, 2022, FTFT’s Asset Management Business Eligible to Manage Virtual Assets. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as “Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a blockchain application technology developer and fintech service provider, announced today that Nice Talent Asset Management Limited (“NTAM”), its 90%-owned Hong Kong-based asset management company, has become eligible to manage virtual assets under certain conditions and the asset class is below 10% of gross asset value of its portfolio. In order to engage in the management of virtual assets, NTAM shall comply with the regulatory requirements issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“SFC”). Currently, NTAM is exploring and analyzing the feasibility of managing virtual assets but there has been no change in its investment mandate as of the date of this announcement. You can read further details here

Future FinTech Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3601 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) full year performance was -87.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares are logging -89.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 639593 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) recorded performance in the market was -71.73%, having the revenues showcasing -50.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.70M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Analysts verdict on Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6323, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted a movement of -55.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 553,691 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTFT is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Future FinTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Future FinTech Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.42%, alongside a downfall of -87.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.41% during last recorded quarter.