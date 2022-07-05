Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is priced at $17.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.14 and reached a high price of $19.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.95. The stock touched a low price of $18.175.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, Cenovus announces significant commitment to education and recognition for Indigenous people across Canada. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a new and significant commitment to Indspire that will support initiatives across Canada aimed at enhancing education and recognizing the outstanding achievements of Indigenous people. Cenovus will donate $1 million over four years, becoming a partner with Indspire, an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.91 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $12.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 91.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -29.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 144.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.20 and $24.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4096985 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 54.32%, having the revenues showcasing 13.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.46B, as it employees total of 5938 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.38, with a change in the price was noted +3.21. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +22.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,171,156 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.58%, alongside a boost of 91.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.61% during last recorded quarter.