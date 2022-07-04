The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yunji Inc. (YJ). It is currently valued at $1.05. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.085, after setting-off with the price of $1.03. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.04.Recently in News on June 28, 2022, Yunji Empowers Its Private Label Brand Qingziyang With Advanced Technology. Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that the Company’s ongoing development of innovative technology is yielding positive results. The recently-launched second generation of Yunji’s megahit product, fruit and vegetable pressed candy from its private label Qingziyang, reached the milestone of five million sales within one minute and ten million sales within twenty minutes during its launch day on June 14, 2022. You can read further details here

Yunji Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.5349 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) full year performance was -37.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunji Inc. shares are logging -40.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $1.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 189648 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunji Inc. (YJ) recorded performance in the market was 67.97%, having the revenues showcasing 2.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 223.20M, as it employees total of 655 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yunji Inc. (YJ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunji Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0346, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Yunji Inc. posted a movement of +52.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 364,346 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YJ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Raw Stochastic average of Yunji Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Yunji Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.41%, alongside a downfall of -37.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.94% during last recorded quarter.