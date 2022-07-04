The clock is ticking: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

At the end of the latest market close, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) was valued at $19.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.85 while reaching the peak value of $20.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.825. The stock current value is $20.42.Recently in News on June 30, 2022, Office Properties Income Trust Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, July 29th. Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, July 28, 2022. On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matthew Brown will host a conference call to discuss these results. You can read further details here

Office Properties Income Trust had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.25 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $18.75 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) full year performance was -30.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Office Properties Income Trust shares are logging -33.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.75 and $30.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 183463 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) recorded performance in the market was -17.79%, having the revenues showcasing -20.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 966.07M.

Market experts do have their say about Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Office Properties Income Trust a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.85, with a change in the price was noted -4.27. In a similar fashion, Office Properties Income Trust posted a movement of -17.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 300,903 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPI is recording 1.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.77.

Technical breakdown of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Raw Stochastic average of Office Properties Income Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Office Properties Income Trust, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.74%, alongside a downfall of -30.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.64% during last recorded quarter.