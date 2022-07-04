Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX): Investing has never been easier

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) is priced at $88.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $87.08 and reached a high price of $88.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $87.08. The stock touched a low price of $85.32.Recently in News on May 27, 2022, Southwest Gas Holdings Chief Financial Officer Gregory J. Peterson to Retire. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) (“Southwest Gas” or the “Company”) today announced Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gregory J. Peterson’s intention to retire no later than October 2022, after over 26 years of service. The Company has initiated a search process to identify the Company’s next CFO and we look forward to Mr. Peterson’s assistance in ensuring a seamless search and transition process. You can read further details here

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.62 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value was $62.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) full year performance was 31.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares are logging -7.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.58 and $95.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 440869 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) recorded performance in the market was 25.62%, having the revenues showcasing 12.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.82B, as it employees total of 2286 workers.

The Analysts eye on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 82.35, with a change in the price was noted +21.96. In a similar fashion, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +33.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 557,507 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SWX is recording 1.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.31.

Technical rundown of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.90%.

Considering, the past performance of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.80%, alongside a boost of 31.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.40% during last recorded quarter.