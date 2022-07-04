Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO). It is currently valued at $81.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $83.00, after setting-off with the price of $82.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $79.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $83.70.Recently in News on June 28, 2022, Silicon Motion Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for MaxLinear’s Proposed Acquisition of Silicon Motion. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion”), a global leader in NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), with respect to the previously announced agreement under which MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) (“MaxLinear”) will acquire Silicon Motion in a cash and stock transaction in which each American Depositary Share (ADS) of Silicon Motion, which represents four ordinary shares of Silicon Motion, will receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear common stock, and each ordinary share of Silicon Motion will receive $23.385 in cash and 0.097 shares of MaxLinear common stock. You can read further details here

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.65 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value was $64.41 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) full year performance was 31.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares are logging -16.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.86 and $98.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 405800 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) recorded performance in the market was -13.76%, having the revenues showcasing 22.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.88B, as it employees total of 1434 workers.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.79, with a change in the price was noted +3.34. In a similar fashion, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation posted a movement of +4.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 714,833 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SIMO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.88%, alongside a boost of 31.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.64% during last recorded quarter.