OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) is priced at $19.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.06 and reached a high price of $19.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.13. The stock touched a low price of $19.02.Recently in News on June 29, 2022, OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank, today announced that it will issue its earnings release for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after the market close. Management will then conduct a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, July 29, 2022 to discuss highlights of the Company’s second quarter operating performance. You can read further details here

OceanFirst Financial Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.25 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $18.30 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) full year performance was -6.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares are logging -19.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.30 and $24.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 270835 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) recorded performance in the market was -12.07%, having the revenues showcasing -2.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.14B, as it employees total of 874 workers.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the OceanFirst Financial Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.14, with a change in the price was noted -2.99. In a similar fashion, OceanFirst Financial Corp. posted a movement of -13.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 266,220 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCFC is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of OceanFirst Financial Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.21%.

If we look into the earlier routines of OceanFirst Financial Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.79%, alongside a downfall of -6.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.89% during last recorded quarter.