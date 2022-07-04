Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) is on the roll with an average volume of 428.02K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP), which is $16.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.27 after opening rate of $15.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.30 before closing at $15.68.Recently in News on June 14, 2022, Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) (“Kimbell”), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in over 16 million gross acres in 28 states, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, before the market opens. Kimbell will also declare its second quarter 2022 distribution concurrent with this release. In conjunction with the release, Kimbell has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern). You can read further details here

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.08 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $13.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) full year performance was 23.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are logging -19.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.00 and $20.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 266737 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) recorded performance in the market was 19.00%, having the revenues showcasing -0.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.03B, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kimbell Royalty Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.83, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP posted a movement of +10.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 414,428 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRP is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.79%, alongside a boost of 23.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.25% during last recorded quarter.