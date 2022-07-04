International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of International Seaways Inc. (INSW), which is $21.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.27 after opening rate of $21.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.20 before closing at $21.20.Recently in News on June 7, 2022, International Seaways Monetizes FSO Joint Venture With Sale to Euronav and Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend. International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, today announced that it has completed a transaction in which the Company has sold its 50% stake in two floating storage and offshore (FSO) vessels to its joint venture partner Euronav NV. The purchase price values the two FSO vessels at $300 million in total. Net of adjustments for working capital and expenses, International Seaways received approximately $140 million in cash from the sale. You can read further details here

International Seaways Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.99 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value was $13.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) full year performance was 20.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Seaways Inc. shares are logging -15.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.05 and $24.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 410188 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Seaways Inc. (INSW) recorded performance in the market was 44.14%, having the revenues showcasing 17.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 2061 workers.

Analysts verdict on International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the International Seaways Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.17, with a change in the price was noted +5.57. In a similar fashion, International Seaways Inc. posted a movement of +35.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 725,567 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INSW is recording 0.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of International Seaways Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of International Seaways Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.43%, alongside a boost of 20.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.29% during last recorded quarter.