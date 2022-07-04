HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) market price of $25.31 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK), which is $25.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.00 after opening rate of $25.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.01 before closing at $25.62.Recently in News on June 30, 2022, HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Closing of Hannathon Acquisition and Increase to the Company’s Borrowing Base. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced (i) the closing of the acquisition of the Howard County assets of Hannathon Petroleum, LLC (“Hannathon”) and other non-operated working interest owners (“Hannathon Acquisition”) and (ii) that its bank group, led by Fifth Third Bank, N.A., (“Fifth Third Bank”) has increased the Company’s borrowing base and aggregate elected commitments to $400 million. You can read further details here

HighPeak Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.21 on 04/22/22, with the lowest value was $14.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) full year performance was 137.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HighPeak Energy Inc. shares are logging -33.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 233.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.60 and $38.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 180330 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) recorded performance in the market was 72.88%, having the revenues showcasing 14.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.68B, as it employees total of 30 workers.

Market experts do have their say about HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.07, with a change in the price was noted +7.43. In a similar fashion, HighPeak Energy Inc. posted a movement of +41.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 428,558 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HPK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical breakdown of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

Raw Stochastic average of HighPeak Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.42%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of HighPeak Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.75%, alongside a boost of 137.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.01% during last recorded quarter.